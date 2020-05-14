SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after acquiring an additional 575,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,557. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

