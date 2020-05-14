Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Acadian Asset Management grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 313,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 133,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 103,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.