Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $47,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $545.55. The stock had a trading volume of 543,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,229. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.