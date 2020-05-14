SHIELD Market Capitalization Hits $247,868.97 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SHIELD has a market cap of $247,868.97 and approximately $422.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,739.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.02082084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.91 or 0.02483752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00451394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00669124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00064247 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00443804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.