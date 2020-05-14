Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Drops By 6.0%

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 15,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.