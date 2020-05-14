Short Interest in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 6.8%

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AEGON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1735 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

