Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expands By 7.7%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 13,660,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.74.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

