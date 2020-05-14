Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rises By 12.5%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 799,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

