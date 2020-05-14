Short Interest in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Grows By 6.4%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

AXL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,739. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

