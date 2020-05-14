Short Interest in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Drops By 5.3%

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

ARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.73.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

