Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Grows By 7.0%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ACA opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.