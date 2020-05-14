Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Grows By 7.2%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ARW opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,092,000 after purchasing an additional 991,498 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,820 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

