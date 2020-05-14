Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Increases By 13.6%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AAME opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic American comprises approximately 100.0% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

