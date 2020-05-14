Short Interest in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Expands By 5.5%

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 445.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 197,233 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 10.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

