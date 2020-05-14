Short Interest in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expands By 5.5%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.82. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 273.08% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Audioeye will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Audioeye stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Audioeye as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEYE. B. Riley upped their target price on Audioeye from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

