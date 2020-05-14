Short Interest in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Drops By 5.6%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $215.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.08.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

