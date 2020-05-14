Short Interest in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Rises By 6.5%

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 663,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

