Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declines By 5.7%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 251,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,447,000 after purchasing an additional 117,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.50. The company had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed has a 12 month low of $324.31 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

