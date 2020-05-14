Short Interest in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Decreases By 10.6%

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

CLAR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

