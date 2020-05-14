Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 10.2%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 386,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,958. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 293.61% and a negative return on equity of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 121,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

