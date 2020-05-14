Short Interest in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Drops By 10.0%

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 185,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

CCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

CCR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.