Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Declines By 11.4%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 48,060,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 5,531,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,511,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.91. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRON shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

