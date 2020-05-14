Short Interest in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Grows By 7.4%

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 15,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Equitable stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. 4,314,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 969,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,476.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

