Short Interest in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Increases By 7.1%

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ERA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Era Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Era Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Era Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

