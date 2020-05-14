Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Grows By 13.5%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 74,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Bank by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

