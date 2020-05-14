Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expands By 13.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 249,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -34.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.