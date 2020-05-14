Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Expands By 7.5%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million and a P/E ratio of 9.21. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.