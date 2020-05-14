Short Interest in Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Expands By 6.9%

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GRIF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $202.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

