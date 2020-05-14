Short Interest in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rises By 12.4%

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 79,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $231,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SVC. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SVC opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.