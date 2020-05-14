Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Increases By 6.7%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 27,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 13,072,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,174,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

