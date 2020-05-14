Short Interest in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Increases By 13.1%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

NYSE LII traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $180.37. 11,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

