Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Drops By 10.1%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,610,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 546,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.27.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LiveRamp from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

