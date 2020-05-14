Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rises By 7.0%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Personalis by 432.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Personalis by 95.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 99.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $355.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.76. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. Research analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

