Short Interest in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Grows By 6.8%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.62. 162,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $119.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 124,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

