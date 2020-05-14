Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rises By 7.3%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $299,375. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,905. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $258.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

