Short Interest in Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Declines By 10.4%

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REFR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 207,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.31. Research Frontiers has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 241.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

