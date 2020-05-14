Short Interest in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Grows By 12.5%

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $164,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,260.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $3,961,720.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,836,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.