Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Grows By 7.1%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.