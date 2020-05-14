Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expands By 5.8%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,737 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,253,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $15,658,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1,349.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 346,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $6,684,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

