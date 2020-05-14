Short Interest in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Drops By 10.1%

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.