Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Declines By 6.1%

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

STRO opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $228.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

