Short Interest in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Drops By 5.9%

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 672,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,264 shares of company stock worth $604,306. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.01. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.