Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Drops By 9.8%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,600 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in USA Truck by 45.0% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in USA Truck by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 24.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. USA Truck has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.