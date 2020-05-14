Short Interest in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Decreases By 10.0%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

VIAV opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

