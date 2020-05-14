Short Interest in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Drops By 10.2%

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 894,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 995,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after buying an additional 805,143 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 301.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,067,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 801,601 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 321,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

