Short Interest in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Grows By 6.6%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $73,432,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 954.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,475,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 628,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. Xerox has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.