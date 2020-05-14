Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

Shares of SMTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 68,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,752. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

