Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.62 Million

Analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post sales of $356.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.10 million and the lowest is $329.46 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $334.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

