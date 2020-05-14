Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,966 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.26% of Silk Road Medical worth $42,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 263,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 10,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($20.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $605,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,991,171 shares of company stock valued at $194,534,351 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

