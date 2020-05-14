Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

